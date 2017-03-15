版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles

March 15 Ford Motor Co

* Ford issues safety compliance recall in North America

* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring

* safety compliance recall for approximately 6,000 2017 ford mustang vehicles to inspect the left interior door handle return spring

* affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, Jan. 13, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017

* not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue Source text (ford.to/2mNxaWg) Further company coverage:
