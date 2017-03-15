BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Ford Motor Co
* Ford issues safety compliance recall in North America
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring
* safety compliance recall for approximately 6,000 2017 ford mustang vehicles to inspect the left interior door handle return spring
* affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, Jan. 13, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017
* not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue Source text (ford.to/2mNxaWg) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.