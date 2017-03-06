版本:
BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts

March 6 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles

* Ford motor - new 3D printer system is housed at Ford research and innovation center in Dearborn Source text : ford.to/2mcMpYI Further company coverage:
