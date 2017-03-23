BRIEF-Ford Motor expects adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 bln in 2017

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor Co - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017
* Ford - continue to expect ford credit’s pre-tax profit to be about $1.5 billion in 2017 and to improve in 2018
* Ford - eps guidance for q1 of 2017 in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 for both earnings per share (gaap) and adjusted earnings per share (non-gaap)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ford Motor-2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit expectation is lower than 2016 driven by planned investments in emerging opportunities - sec filing
* Ford Motor - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to improve in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: