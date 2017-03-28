BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Says investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
* Says also plans to create or retain 130 jobs, invest $150 million to expand capacity for engine components for vehicles at Romeo engine plant
* Ford's announced investments in Michigan assembly plant and Romeo Engine plant were part of negotiations with United Auto Workers Union in 2015
* Says in addition, investing $200 million for advanced data center; new data center will be located at company's Flat Rock assembly plant
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation