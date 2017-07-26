FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 bln vs $36.93 bln
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点23分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 bln vs $36.93 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Quarterly automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 billion versus $36.93 billion

* Says reported lower Q2 adjusted pre-tax profit due to higher commodity cost, unfavorable exchange, non-repeat of 2016's gain on sale of stake in OEConnection‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect North America automotive segment operating margin and profit to be lower than 2016‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect South America automotive segment loss to improve from last year

* Says for 2017, expect Europe automotive segment to remain profitable, although below 2016 levels, mainly due to Brexit effects, higher commodity cost

* Says for 2017, now expect Ford Credit full-year pre-tax profit higher than $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below