版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor says 2017 guidance unchanged

March 23 Ford Motor Co::

* Ford Motor Co - full year 2017 guidance unchanged

* Ford Motor Co - Ford credit on track for 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $142.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐