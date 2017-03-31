版本:
BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln

March 31 Ford Motor Co

* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing

* CFO Robert Shanks' 2016 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $5.6 million in 2015

* Executive Chairman William Clay Ford Jr. total compensation for 2016 was $13.9 million versus $12.9 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2nqSkHw) Further company coverage:
