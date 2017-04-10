版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor sets quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share

April 10 Ford Motor

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
