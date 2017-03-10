版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ford names Lynn Vojvodich to board of directors

March 10 Ford Motor Co

* Ford names Lynn Vojvodich to board of directors

* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
