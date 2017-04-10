版本:
BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years

April 10 Ford Motor Co

* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car

* Investing $4.5 billion and introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next five years

* Introduces second of 13 new electrified vehicles company plans to introduce in next five years.

