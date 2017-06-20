BRIEF-Ford says next-generation Focus model for North America to be globally sourced

June 20 Ford Motor Co:

* Says investing $900 million in Kentucky truck plant for plant upgrades to build new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator

* Says production of next-generation Ford Focus begins in H2 2019, with models coming from company’s existing focus plants globally

* Says Focus model for North America will be globally sourced primarily from China rather than Hermosillo, Mexico

* Says most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later

* Says no U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to new manufacturing plan for Focus model

* Says production of current North American Focus models at Michigan assembly plant continues through mid-2018

* Says new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus original plan of $500 million savings announced earlier this year