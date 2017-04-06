BRIEF-Ford wants to hire 976 staff to build SUV in Romania

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Ford Motor Co
* Says will hire an additional 976 people to help production of its smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport at its Romanian unit Automobile Craiova.
* Says current staff at Automobile Craiova stands at 2,715.
* Says production of EcoSport will start in the fall of 2017.
* Says investment to build the vehicle is of up to 200 million euros ($213.00 million).
* Says will continue to assess the possibility of building new products at its Craiova plant to make full use of existing output and technology while holding "productive talks" with the Romanian government over improving infrastructure and logistics. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.