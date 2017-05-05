版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y

May 5 Ford Motor Co says:

* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier

* China sales druing the first four months of this year totalled 349,228 vehicles, down 12 percent from a year-ago period Further company coverage: (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Norihiko Shirouzu)
