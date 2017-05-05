BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
May 5 Ford Motor Co says:
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
* China sales druing the first four months of this year totalled 349,228 vehicles, down 12 percent from a year-ago period Further company coverage: (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Norihiko Shirouzu)
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: