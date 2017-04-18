版本:
BRIEF-Forent Energy announces demand payment by its lender

April 18 Forent Energy Ltd

* Forent Energy announces demand payment by its lender

* Says company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives within timeline of notice period.

* Forent Energy Ltd - it received demand repayment from its lender of all amounts owing thereunder being approximately $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
