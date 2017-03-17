BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum

March 17 Forent Energy Ltd:
* Forent Energy Ltd. announces termination of amalgamation
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has
established an independent committee to investigate strategic
alternatives for company
* Received notice from perisson petroleum corporation that
it will not be proceeding with previously announced amalgamation
with forent
* Brad Perry, forent's CFO has tendered his resignation
* Greg Florence CPA, CMA has been hired as Contract CFO,
effective immediately
* Says key condition of amalgamation was that perisson
petroleum corporation was to raise $40 million in new equity
* As They have failed to raise that amount, perisson
considers amalgamation agreement to have expired
