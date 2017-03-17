BRIEF-Foresight Energy announces pricing of second lien senior secured notes private offering

March 17 Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight energy lp announces pricing of second lien senior secured notes private offering

* Foresight energy lp- have priced offering of 11.5% second lien senior secured notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $450 million

* Foresight energy lp- also announced that it has agreed to terms on an $825 million senior secured first-priority five-year term loan

* Foresight energy lp-agreed to terms on an $825 million senior secured first-priority 5-year term loan, increase of $75 million from previously announced size

* Foresight energy lp- to use net proceeds from notes and borrowings under term loan to refinance indebtedness , among other things

* Foresight energy lp - has agreed to terms on a $170 million senior secured first-priority four-year revolving credit facility