BRIEF-Foresight Energy launches $500 mln second lien senior secured notes private offering

March 7 Foresight Energy Lp:

* Foresight Energy Lp announces launch of $500 million second lien senior secured notes private offering

* Commencement of a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured notes due 2024

* Foresight Energy Lp - intend to use net proceeds of offering of new notes to refinance indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
