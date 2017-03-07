BRIEF-Foresight Energy launches $500 mln second lien senior secured notes private offering

March 7 Foresight Energy Lp:

* Foresight Energy Lp announces launch of $500 million second lien senior secured notes private offering

* Commencement of a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured notes due 2024

* Foresight Energy Lp - intend to use net proceeds of offering of new notes to refinance indebtedness