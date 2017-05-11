BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP reports Q1 loss per share $0.85

May 11 Foresight Energy Lp:
* Foresight Energy LP reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Foresight Energy LP qtrly coal sales of $227.8 million on
sales volumes of 5.3 million tons, each a nearly 40pct increase
from prior year period
* Foresight Energy LP - cost of coal produced was $117.8
million, or $22.80 per ton sold, for Q1 2017 compared to $89.2
million, or $23.86 per ton sold
* Qtrly total revenues $230.394 million versus $166.085
million
