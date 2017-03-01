版本:
BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP says units and Foresight Energy finance intend to commence a series of transactions comprising a refinancing of indebtedness

March 1 Foresight Energy LP

* Foresight Energy LP - units and foresight energy finance intend to commence a series of transactions comprising a refinancing of indebtedness

* Foresight Energy LP - refinancing of issuer's approximately $349 million in aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured PIK notes due 2021

* Foresight Energy - refinancing of issuers' about $300 million in aggregate principal amount of second lien senior secured exchangeable PIK notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
