2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Foresight Energy posts Q4 loss per share $1.37

March 1 Foresight Energy LP

* Foresight Energy LP reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $1.37

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly total revenues $252.9 million versus $241.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $221.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
