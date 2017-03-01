版本:
BRIEF-Foresight Energy reports Q4 loss per unit of $0.65

March 1 Foresight Energy LP :

* Foresight Energy LP reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per unit of $0.65

* Qtrly total revenues $252.9 million versus $241.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $221.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
