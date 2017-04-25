版本:
BRIEF-Forest City names Ketan Patel as general counsel

April 25 Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest city names Ketan Patel as general counsel

* Patel was most recently VP, corporate secretary and chief ethics officer of FirstEnergy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
