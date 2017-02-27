版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Forest City posts Q4 FFO per share $0.31

Feb 27 Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City reports 2016 fourth-quarter and yearend results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $239.7 million versus $272.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐