BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland

May 15 Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland

* Forest City Realty Trust - consolidated class action and derivative litigation was filed challenging proposed reclassification

* Forest City Realty Trust - MoU provides for settlement and dismissal of action with prejudice, along with complete release all claims