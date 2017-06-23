BRIEF-Forestar Group enters into another amendment to merge with Starwood Capital Group affiliates

June 23 Forestar Group Inc-

* Forestar Group Inc - on June 22, 2017, Forestar Group Inc entered into amendment no. 2 to merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group affiliates

* Forestar Group Inc - second amendment provides for an increase in merger consideration $15.50 per share in cash to $16.00 per share in cash