公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Forestar Group enters into another amendment to merge with Starwood Capital Group affiliates

June 23 Forestar Group Inc-

* Forestar Group Inc - on June 22, 2017, Forestar Group Inc entered into amendment no. 2 to merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group affiliates

* Forestar Group Inc - second amendment provides for an increase in merger consideration $15.50 per share in cash to $16.00 per share in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2t4xgwx) Further company coverage:
