BRIEF-Forestar Group Q4 earnings per share $1.03

March 1 Forestar Group Inc:

* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03

* Qtrly total revenues $64.5 million versus $105.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
