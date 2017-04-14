BRIEF-Forestar Group to be acquired by Starwood Capital group for $605 mln

April 14 Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group

* Total transaction equity value is approximately $605 million

* Starwood will acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of company for $14.25 per share in cash

* Transaction price of $14.25 per share represents an 8.2% premium to 90-day volume weighted average price of common stock of co

* Board unanimously approved merger agreement and has recommended approval of merger by forestar's stockholders

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* JMP Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to company