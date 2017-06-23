BRIEF-Forestar says unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton constitutes “superior proposal”

June 23 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited
proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Forestar group inc - forestar enters into second amendment
to merger agreement with starwood
* Forestar group inc - entered second amendment to its
merger agreement with starwood to increase merger consideration
to $16.00 per share in cash
* Forestar group inc - d.r. Horton would acquire 75% of
outstanding shares of forestar common stock for $17.75 per share
in cash
* Forestar group - received a revised binding proposal from
d.r. Horton, to acquire 75% of outstanding shares of co's common
stock for $17.75 per share in cash
* Forestar group inc - under revised proposal, forestar and
d.r. Horton would enter into a master supply agreement
* Forestar group inc - other than increase in merger
consideration all other terms and conditions in starwood merger
agreement remain unchanged
* Forestar group inc - master supply agreement establishes a
strategic relationship between forestar, d.r. Horton for supply
of developed lots
* Forestar - in accordance with amended merger agreement
with starwood, forestar to discuss and negotiate with starwood
june 28
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: