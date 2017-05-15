版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Form Holdings Corp says consolidated revenues were $14.6 mln in Q1 of fiscal 2017

May 15 Form Holdings Corp

* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"

* Form Holdings Corp says Xpresspa comparable store sales grew 7 percent in Q1 - SEC Filing

* Form Holdings-By end of Q2,expect to have resolved outstanding litigation at Xpresspa, right-sized cost structures of wellness, technology businesses

* Form Holdings Corp - Reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue Source text: [bit.ly/2qlyBgk] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐