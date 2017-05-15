BRIEF-Form Holdings Corp says consolidated revenues were $14.6 mln in Q1 of fiscal 2017

May 15 Form Holdings Corp
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6
million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615%
year-over-year"
* Form Holdings Corp says Xpresspa comparable store sales
grew 7 percent in Q1 - SEC Filing
* Form Holdings-By end of Q2,expect to have resolved
outstanding litigation at Xpresspa, right-sized cost structures
of wellness, technology businesses
* Form Holdings Corp - Reaffirming its previously issued
guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue
