BRIEF-Forterra posts Q1 loss per share $0.35

May 15 Forterra Inc
* Forterra announces its first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forterra Inc - company does not anticipate providing an annual or quarterly guidance going forward
* Forterra Inc - expects that net income for Q2 of 2017 will range from $3.0 million to $10.0 million
* Forterra Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million to $60.0 million
* Forterra - decline in net sales excluding acquisitions was due to a more typical winter in Q1 2017 and impact of heavy rain and flooding in California
* Forterra - Expects costs associated with growth, other initiatives, integration activities. Sarbanes-Oxley act compliance to result in lower YoY results in H1
* Forterra - initiatives expected to contribute towards ability to achieve 2019 target of 400 basis point expansion in income from operations as a percent of sales as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
