FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Fortinet Q2 earnings per share $0.13
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点54分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Fortinet Q2 earnings per share $0.13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc

* Fortinet reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $363.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $361.1 million

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $367 million to $373 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortinet Inc qtrly billings of $426.9 million, up 14% year over year

* Fortinet Inc sees q3 of 2017 billings in range of $417.0 million to $427.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 revenue in range of $367.0 million to $373.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.23

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 billings in range of $1.775 billion to $1.795 billion

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 revenue in range of $1.487 billion to $1.495 billion

* Fortinet INC sees full year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.94-$0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $372.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below