2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Fortinet reports investment in Ubiqube

May 9 Fortinet Inc:

* Fortinet announces investment in Ubiqube to bolster cybersecurity automation across multi-vendor environments

* Fortinet Inc - co is investing along with co-investors Fujitsu and NTT Docomo ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
