BRIEF-Fortis and Teck announce Waneta Dam agreement

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Fortis Inc
* Fortis and teck announce waneta dam agreement
* Fortis inc- teck expects to realize a net book gain of approximately $800 million on the closing of the transaction
* Fortis - fortis will buy teck's two-thirds interest in waneta dam and related transmission assets in british columbia, canada, for $1.2 billion cash
* Fortis inc - fortis will finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity
* Fortis inc - the waneta dam will operate as a non-regulated energy infrastructure subsidiary of fortis inc
* Fortis inc- the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Fortis inc - under agreement, teck metals ltd. Will be granted a 20-year lease to use co's two-thirds interest in waneta
* Fortis - teck has committed $174 million for second new acid plant which is currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in summer 2019
* Fortis inc - teck metals will have an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years at comparable rates
* Fortis - no cash tax will be payable on the proceeds from the deal
* Fortis inc - teck will pay a break fee to fortis in event bc hydro exercises its right of first offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project