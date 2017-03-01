版本:
BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares

March 1 Fortis Inc:

* Fortis Inc announces C$500 million sale of common shares

* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share

* Expect no further equity issuances over five-year plan period to fund base capital plan of C$13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
