BRIEF-Fortis reports Q1 EPS c$0.72

May 2 Fortis Inc

* Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $294 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.69

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditure plan on track

* Over five-year period through 2021, corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately $13 billion

* Fortis has targeted average annual dividend growth of approximately 6 pct through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
