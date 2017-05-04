版本:
BRIEF-Fortress Biotech announces final patient dosed in phase 1B trial of cael-101

May 4 Fortress Biotech Inc:

* Fortress Biotech announces final patient dosed in phase 1b trial of cael-101 for the treatment of al amyloidosis

* Expects to readout preliminary phase 1B data mid-2017, and full data by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
