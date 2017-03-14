版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech appoints Lung Yam as CEO of Cyprium

March 14 Fortress Biotech Inc-

* Fortress Biotech forms new subsidiary, Cyprium Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for menkes disease and related copper metabolism disorders

* Announced appointment of Lung S. Yam as chief executive officer of Cyprium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
