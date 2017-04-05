版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech reports orphan drug designations for cael-101 in amyloidosis

April 5 Fortress Biotech Inc:

* Fortress biotech announces orphan drug designations for cael-101 in amyloidosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
