版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech reports Q1 revenue $44.7 million

May 10 Fortress Biotech Inc

* Fortress Biotech reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $44.7 million versus $700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐