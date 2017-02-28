版本:
BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group reports Q4 revenue of $438 million

Feb 28 Fortress Investment Group LLC

* Fortress reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortress Investment Group LLC - Management fee paying assets under management of $69.6 billion as of December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenues $438 million versus $415 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
