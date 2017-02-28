BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group reports Q4 revenue of $438 million

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Fortress Investment Group LLC
* Fortress reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - Management fee paying assets under management of $69.6 billion as of December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenues $438 million versus $415 million last year
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
