BRIEF-Fortress Paper posts Q4 net loss $7.3 million

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 20 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress Paper announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly sales $80.863 million versus $74.576 million
* Says production costs are expected to be lower in Q1 of 2017 for dissolving pulp segment
* Qtrly net loss $7.3 million versus net loss of $3.7 million last year
* Management anticipates that FSC will generate materially higher operating EBITDA in 2017 versus 2016
* Fortress Paper - expects improving viscose staple fibre and dissolving pulp pricing through Q1 of 2017 and into stronger seasonal summer months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.