BRIEF-Fortress Paper posts Q4 net loss $7.3 million

March 20 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly sales $80.863 million versus $74.576 million

* Says production costs are expected to be lower in Q1 of 2017 for dissolving pulp segment

* Qtrly net loss $7.3 million versus net loss of $3.7 million last year

* Management anticipates that FSC will generate materially higher operating EBITDA in 2017 versus 2016

* Fortress Paper - expects improving viscose staple fibre and dissolving pulp pricing through Q1 of 2017 and into stronger seasonal summer months