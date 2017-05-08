BRIEF-Fortress Q1 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Fortress Investment Group:
* Fortress reports first quarter 2017 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortress Investment Group Llc qtrly revenues $ 232 million versus $ 232 million
* Fortress Investment Group - total assets under management at end of q1 of $70.16 billion versus $70.64 billion at end of q1 2016
* Fortress Investment - has contractually agreed that it will not pay any dividends after march 31, 2017 while merger agreement with softbank remains in effect
* Fortress Investment - class A shareholders should not anticipate receiving a dividend with respect to quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 or September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.