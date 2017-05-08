BRIEF-Fortress Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 8 Fortress Investment Group:

* Fortress reports first quarter 2017 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortress Investment Group Llc qtrly revenues $ 232 million versus $ 232 million

* Fortress Investment Group - total assets under management at end of q1 of $70.16 billion versus $70.64 billion at end of q1 2016

* Fortress Investment - has contractually agreed that it will not pay any dividends after march 31, 2017 while merger agreement with softbank remains in effect

* Fortress Investment - class A shareholders should not anticipate receiving a dividend with respect to quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 or September 30, 2017