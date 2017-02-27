版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing

Feb 27 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

* Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m27VzY) Further company coverage:
