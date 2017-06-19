版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners

June 19 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc announces the acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners and new revolving credit facility

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says purchase price was approximately $30 million

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility with J.P. Morgan and Barclays

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - facility matures in June of 2020

* Facility is currently undrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
