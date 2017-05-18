版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru

May 18 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru

* Fortuna silver -new drill results confirm continuation of high-grade silver, lead and zinc mineralization at depth below current mining on animas ne vein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
