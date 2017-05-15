BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual
financial documents
* Formal closure of inquiry process by SEC is expected to
follow after filing of annual financial documents
* Fortuna Silver Mines - Will be delayed in filing its
interim financial statements and related MD&A for three months
ended March 31, 2017 and 2016
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - Company intends to file interim
financial documents on May 24, 2017
