BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

* Formal closure of inquiry process by SEC is expected to follow after filing of annual financial documents

* Fortuna Silver Mines - Will be delayed in filing its interim financial statements and related MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - Company intends to file interim financial documents on May 24, 2017