版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

* Formal closure of inquiry process by SEC is expected to follow after filing of annual financial documents

* Fortuna Silver Mines - Will be delayed in filing its interim financial statements and related MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - Company intends to file interim financial documents on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐