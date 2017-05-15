BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04

May 15 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016;
files form 40-F, annual report
* Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Certain internal controls over financial reporting were
not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were
identified
* Co did not address all risks, controls related to revenue
recognition, among others
* Management has commenced remediation of several material
weaknesses in 2017
