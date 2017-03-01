版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Fortune Brands announces $300 million share repurchase authorization

March 1 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

* Fortune brands home & security inc- combined with new program announced , total amount authorized for share repurchase is nearly $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
