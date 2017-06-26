版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fortune Brands names Patrick Hallinan CFO

June 26 Fortune Brands

* Fortune brands names patrick hallinan as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Current senior vice president and cfo, lee wyatt, has been named executive vice president and will retire at end of 2017

* Fortune brands home & security inc - lee wyatt will retire at end of 2017, as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐