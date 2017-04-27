BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.16

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Forum Energy Technologies Inc
* Forum energy technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $171 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share $0.09 to $0.12
* New inbound orders in quarter were $194 million, a 6% increase from Q4 2016
* Expects diluted loss per share for Q2 2017 of $0.12 to $0.09 and revenue growth of 12-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F