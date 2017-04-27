BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.16

April 27 Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum energy technologies announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $171 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share $0.09 to $0.12

* New inbound orders in quarter were $194 million, a 6% increase from Q4 2016

* Expects diluted loss per share for Q2 2017 of $0.12 to $0.09 and revenue growth of 12-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: